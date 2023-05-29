Antique motorcycles to be featured at Waddington National

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you like antique motorcycles, Waddington is the place to be this weekend.

Loring Hill is a member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America. He talked about the Waddington National the organization will hold this weekend.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 This Morning. You can also see the 1913 Henderson he brought with him. It was restored at 4th Coast Fours, a business he and his father own in Waddington that specializes in Henderson and Indian motorcycles.

The event is Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, at Whitaker Park in Waddington.

There will be antique motorcycles to see and parts for sale.

The event is free. There will be food and drinks for sale and donations to the Antique Motorcycle Club will be accepted.

Learn more at antiquemotorcycle.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.