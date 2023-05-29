DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Barry E. Adams, 61, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023 at his home where he was surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born on April 4, 1962, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond A. and Alice L. (Richards) Adams. He attended General Brown High School.

He grew up on the family farm owned and operated by his parents in the Town of Brownville. He began working on the family farm at an early age and continued all of his life. He also worked on various farms in the local area.

He enjoyed fishing, drinking a cold beer, and being around his friends.

Among his survivors are his four children, Ashley Thrasher, Melissa Babcock, Barry Petranchuk, and Tonya Walizer; a sister and brother-in-law, Wanda E (Cameron) Doner, Zephyrhills, FL; a brother and sister-in-law, John (Julie) Adams, Vancouver, WA; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, his twin brothers, Jim and Jeff Adams predeceased him.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at his home in July. (the date will be announced at a later date.)

