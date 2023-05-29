Canton observes Memorial Day with a trio of ceremonies

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, Canton observed Memorial Day with a trio of ceremonies.

Members of VFW Post 1231 and honor guards met on Canton’s Main Street Bridge to place a wreath into the Grasse River.

It’s done to honor service members who went to sea and never returned home.

One member says the VFW used to do a parade for Memorial Day, but there aren’t as many veterans joining the VFW these days.

“Well, we used to have a parade. We used to march, and sadly we just don’t have the veterans anymore. We’re getting older and we just don’t have the younger people that are veterans that are joining the VFW, but what we do is for granted to the soldiers that have passed,” said VFW Post 1231 Member Neil Leonard.

A ceremony was also held in Canton’s Village Park accompanied by a three gun salute, first responders and veterans placed wreaths.

Another ceremony was at Fairview Cemetery at the grave of World War II Veteran Charles Alexander.

