EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Jennifer A. Clark, 73, of Edwards, died on May 26, 2023, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be no services.

Jennifer is survived by her loving daughters, Brittany (Jason Brunet) Clark of Hermon, Kaitlin Clark of Edwards, long time companion, Frederick Glade Sr. of Edwards, grandchildren, Stuart Ashley Clark and Wyatt James Johnson.

She was predeceased by her son, Stuart Ashley Sanderson in February 1986.

She was born on September 13, 1949, in the Bronx, the daughter of the late Aurora and Harry Dunham. Jennifer earned a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Miami University. Recently she was an advocate for soldiers at Fort Drum. Prior to that she was a paralegal, and a television producer at PBS producing the show You and the Law. She was currently writing a show for Netflix. She loved to travel, horses, write and her career as a television producer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Wild Horses Campaign, P.O. Box 1733, Davis, CA, 95617.

