OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Joyce Marie Kelso, 85, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Hogansburg, will be on May 31, 2023 with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at Fox and Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Following the services there will be a reception for everyone who wishes to attend at the Moose Lodge in Ogdensburg. Mrs. Kelso passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

She is survived by two children Keli (Richard) Rugenstein of Troy and Richard (Carol Jellema) Kelso of Ogdensburg, a brother Gary Bonaparté of Syracuse and sisters Anne Bonaparté of Hogansburg, Sheree Skidders of Hogansburg, and Tami Willy of St. Regis; grandchildren Kris Rugenstein, Donald Rugenstein, Thomas Kelso, Trina Olcott, Desiree Kelso, and Erica Follette. Her great-grandchildren are Donovan and Neville Rugenstein, Kaeleigh and Ayden Mitchell, Julia, Renni, Sloan, and Sutton Kelso, Peter Kelso, Oliver Kelso, Simon Follette, and Agnes Follette, Brody Kelso and Landree Kelso and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Richard E. Kelso, and two brothers, Allan and John Bonaparte.

Mrs. Joyce Marie Kelso was born on August 30, 1937 in Ogdensburg to the late William and Esther (Cook) Brenno. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg in 1955. She married Richard Kelso on August 17, 1957 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg.

Joyce owned the Sears catalog sales store in Ogdensburg from 1955 to 1990, when she sold the business and retired. She got bored with retirement and went to work for the Ogdensburg Trust Company, and after two years left to work for the Ogdensburg City School District as a substitute, then finally settled down as Foundation Director for St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. After 7 years she retired due to illness.

She was an accomplished seamstress and for a number of years created many costumes for Ogdensburg’s variety show, Showtime. She loved movies, theater, fashion and entertaining.

Her passions were her grandchildren and travel. She traveled extensively around the United States and the Bahamas, but the highlights of her adventures took her to England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Poland, France and Italy. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the St. Joseph’s Foundation; 950 Linden Street; Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences, fond memories and prayers may be made online for the family of Mrs. Joyce Marie Kelso at www.FoxandMurrayFuneralHome.com

