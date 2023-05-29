Leave-Behind Program makes Narcan more accessible

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One nonprofit is providing first responders with a drug that can save a life during an overdose — after they’ve already saved one.

Caitlin Lawlor is community coalition liaison for the Alliance for Better Communities. She was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the organization’s Leave-Behind Program.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The Alliance teams with the Anchor Recovery Center to supply Narcan kits to Watertown fire and police departments, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Country Family Health Center.

While these organizations have their own Narcan supplies, the Leave-Behind Program gives them extra so they can leave them behind when they respond to an overdose.

This gives people a chance to save someone from dying during a future overdose.

You can learn more at allianceforbettercommunities.com. You can also call 315-788-4660.

