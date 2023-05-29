Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of forcing another motorist to stop and then threatening that motorist with a knife to the throat.

State police say 33-year-old Marcus Shatraw was following the other vehicle on County Route 55 in the town of Lawrence Friday afternoon when he allegedly passed the other vehicle and stopped in front of it, forcing it to stop, too.

Shatraw allegedly got out of his vehicle, approached the victim, and put a knife to their throat. According to police, Shatraw forced the victim to get out of the car and proceeded to hit him in the face.

The victim did not need medical attention for the injuries.

Shatraw was charged the next day with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in Massena town court and released.

