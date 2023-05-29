Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses

Ryan Gilligan
Ryan Gilligan(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A Cape Vincent man and a Clayton woman are accused of possessing stolen credit cards and other items.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Ryan Gilligan of Cape Vincent and 26-year-old Hayley Stio of Clayton are accused of possessing a Venmo card and driver’s license belonging to one person, and a driver’s license, hunting license, debit card and two credit cards belonging to another.

The items were reported stolen Sunday, the same day the pair were arrested on Mason Road in the town of Cape Vincent.

They were each charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

They were arraigned in Watertown city court. Gilligan was held in county jail and Stio was released. Stio’s mugshot was not available.

