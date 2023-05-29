A summer-like weather pattern all week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts on the cool side, but it will warm up quickly to highs close to or in the 80s.

And then there’s the sunshine and blue skies. It’s a great day for Memorial Day parades and other observations.

It will be a warm night. Lows will be in the 50s.

Tuesday will be a repeat of today, with clear, sunny skies and highs around 80.

It will be the same Wednesday through Saturday: full sunshine with highs in the 80s. June starts on Thursday.

Sunday will also be sunny, although maybe a bit cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

