Two veterans honored in Henderson Memorial Day ceremony

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sidewalks were bustling in Henderson. Adults got cozy in chairs, kids scoured the streets for free candy, and all eyes were on this year’s Memorial Day Parade.

Featuring over 100 vehicles ranging from vintage fire-engines to clown cars, there was a little something for everyone.

“The crowd. The food. It’s just a regular ritual. You want to be here to support the event,” said Dennis Laquerre.

Once the last car gave it’s candy to the crowd, the celebration turned a little more solemn with a ceremony to honor the fallen held in front of the Henderson School Apartments.

Some veterans received special commendations.

“To represent all with whom they served and all with whom they served who died,” said Eric Anderson, Town of Henderson Historian.

The first was World War II Veteran Frank P. Schwanky, his presence was a unique honor for the historical society.

“There are very few World War II veterans left. We’re lucky to have one in our community who was willing and able to come out and be honored today. I’m very thankful for that,” said Anderson.

The second was Vietnam veteran and Henderson firefighter Ronald Murray.

“He is here today to represent the 15 Camden High School graduates who died in Vietnam,” said Anderson.

The ceremony concluded with the raising of a flag which once adorned the casket of another one of America’s fallen heroes. It flew until the end of the day.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.