Watertown’s American Legion reminds people why we honor the fallen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the North Country observes Memorial Day, American Legion Post 61 in Watertown held its annual ceremony, laying wreaths and saluting the flag.

Veterans came out to remember their fallen comrades and honor their ultimate sacrifice.

Post 61 Commander William Flynn explained the importance of the day.

“It is utmost important that we remember and honor those who came before us, especially the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Flynn.

Veterans of several wars were represented at this morning’s ceremony.

