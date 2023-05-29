Watertown’s American Legion reminds people why we honor the fallen

As the North Country observes Memorial Day, American Legion Post 61 in Watertown held its...
As the North Country observes Memorial Day, American Legion Post 61 in Watertown held its annual ceremony, laying wreaths and saluting the flag.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the North Country observes Memorial Day, American Legion Post 61 in Watertown held its annual ceremony, laying wreaths and saluting the flag.

Veterans came out to remember their fallen comrades and honor their ultimate sacrifice.

Post 61 Commander William Flynn explained the importance of the day.

“It is utmost important that we remember and honor those who came before us, especially the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Flynn.

Veterans of several wars were represented at this morning’s ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV Accident
Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash
Boats at Clayton Marina
‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler
UTV Crash
One airlifted, sent to hospital after UTV crash
It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in...
Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year

Latest News

Ogdensburg lawmakers want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant...
Assemblyman Gray pushes for the state to pay taxes on its Ogdensburg properties
In St. Lawrence County, Canton observed Memorial Day with a trio of ceremonies.
Canton observes Memorial Day with a trio of ceremonies
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on paying for pool, Craig Conroy & farmers market
Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses