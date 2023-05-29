Your Turn: feedback on paying for pool, Craig Conroy & farmers market

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers shared their opinions on financing Watertown’s Flynn Pool. They also congratulated Craig Conroy on a new position and applauded the opening of Watertown’s Farm and Craft Market.

It’s unclear how Watertown plans to pay for rehabilitating Flynn Pool. It has two options: either pay up-front in cash or bond for it, which would allow the city to cover the $3.8 million cost over a longer period of time:

It will now cost Watertown more than $50 million to make upgrades to its water treatment plant. Families NEED safe drinking water!

George R. LaBarr

People need to understand that what you need to have comes before what you want to have.

Tammy Hanson

Former Potsdam resident and Clarkson University hockey star Craig Conroy has been named the general manager of the Calgary Flames:

One of the greatest guys you will ever meet. So kind-hearted and humble, never forgetting his roots. I’m so happy for you, Craig.

Danielle Harper

Congratulations, Craig! We are so proud of you!

Susan Buckley-Rotman

The Watertown Farm and Craft Market opened for the season last week. It will be open every Wednesday through October:

Love the market but too hard to park and walk. Need a better space where it is easier to walk around.

Sally Hughes

Cool. It’s time to support the local farmers and other growers.

Timothy Beach

