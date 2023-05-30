Academic All-Star: Luciano Guarino

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Luciano Guarino, a senior at Watertown High School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Luciano is ranked third in his class and is the student council treasurer and a member of the International Club and AV Club.

He also participated in cross country, swimming and golf.

Luciano plans to major in business administration at LeMoyne College.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
ATV Accident
Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas held a soft opening this weekend for its new location at the Thompson...
A soft opening for Spokes on the Green, welcomed by golfers at Thompson Park
It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in...
Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Luciano Guarino
Raine is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 26, 2023.
Athlete of the Week: Raine Rumble
Arts All-Star: Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa
Arts All-Star: Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa
Arts All-Star: Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa