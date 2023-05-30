Academic All-Star: Luciano Guarino

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Luciano Guarino, a senior at Watertown High School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Luciano is ranked third in his class and is the student council treasurer and a member of the International Club and AV Club.

He also participated in cross country, swimming and golf.

Luciano plans to major in business administration at LeMoyne College.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.