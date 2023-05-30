Barry Kocher, 62, of Watertown

Barry Kocher, 62, of Marra Drive, Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on May 27th, at Samaritan Medical Center, in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barry Kocher, 62, of Marra Drive, Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on May 27th, at Samaritan Medical Center, in Watertown.

He was born June 8, 1960, in Endicott, NY, son of J. Fred and Arlene Hood Kocher.

He graduated from Vestal High School in 1978, Broome Community College in 1980, and RIT in 1983.

He worked for many years in photo processing management, for Kodak, in Rochester. While with Kodak, he was sent to work the photo finishing labs at many Summer and Winter Olympics. Barry was currently working in the IT department for the Watertown City School District, where many people thought the world of him. He will be greatly missed.

Barry enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating and jet skiing on the St. Lawrence River. He was an avid photographer.

He is survived by his twin brother, Gary Kocher, Alexandria Bay; his sister, Donna (Gary) Gressler, Watertown, their children, Amber (Jeff) Adams, Corning, NY, and their children Lucas, Samantha, and Owen, Zachary (Asia) Gressler, Walton, NY, and their children Tatum, RJ, and Lilly, and Wyatt Gressler, Rome , NY; his nephews Jason (Lauren) Cucci and their children Ben and Evan Cucci, Apalachin, NY, Justin (Angela) Cucci, Binghamton, NY, Chris (Kimi) Cucci and their daughter Isla, Woodland Hills, CA. He is also survived by many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Diane Kocher, a sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Bill Cucci, and a nephew, Nathan Cucci.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 2nd from 6:00-8:00 pm at Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Calling hours will also be held Saturday, June 3rd from 12:30-2:00 pm at the chapel at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. A short funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

