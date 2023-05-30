Belleville Henderson falls to Oriskany for Section III title

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Section III baseball championships took place at Onondaga Community College on Memorial Day.

The top-seeded Belleville Henderson Panthers were looking to bring home the Class D title as they met Oriskany in the championship game.

- Top one: Oriskany has a runner on second, but Panthers starter Brittan Cross strikes out the side to keep the game scoreless.

- Bottom one: Brandon Dodge leads off with a single, but he would be left stranded, keeping the game scoreless after one.

- Top three: Oriskany has a runner in scoring position but Cross strikes out Anthony Kernan to keep it scoreless after two.

- Top four: Oriskany gets on the board. Jack Tamburino singles to left and Karsten Bates comes around from second to score. Oriskany is on top 1-0.

- Cross limits the damage, striking out David Cronauer to end the inning and keeping it 1-0.

- Cross would go six innings, allowing just two hits, walking five, and striking out 15.

- Oriskany starter Anthony Kernan was equal to the task, limiting the Panthers to just two hits on the afternoon.

- The Panthers with one last chance, but Eddie Wright strikes out Kenny Zehr to end the game.

Oriskany blanked Belleville Henderson 1-0 to win the Section III Class D title.

The Panthers finished the season 16-3.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.