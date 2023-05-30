Betty Harriet Seguin, 92, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Betty Harriet Seguin, age 92, of Lisbon, NY, will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:30PM at Frary Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd McCallum, Jr., officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:30PM until the time of services. Burial will be held at Martin Cemetery in Lisbon, NY, after funeral services. Mrs. Seguin passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2023, at the home of her daughter.

Betty is survived by her children, Penny LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY and Patricia Dawson of Ogdensburg, NY; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Betty is predeceased by her children, Beulah LaFlair, and Susan Gagnon; her sister, Bessie N. Seguin in 2015, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Betty was born on June 19, 1930 in Lisbon, NY, the daughter of the late O. Wesley and Beulah (Simser) Dennis. She graduated from Lisbon Central School. Betty married Thomas Robert Seguin on July 7, 1950, at the home of her parents with the Rev. Roland M. Wendell officiating of the Wesleyan Church of Ogdensburg and Lisbon. He predeceased her on January 20, 1998. Betty was employed by Gran View Restaurant and a housekeeper for many homes in the North Country area.

Betty enjoyed spending time on the farm. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Lisbon.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

