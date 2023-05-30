Break out the summer clothes

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday was off to a very mild start.

Temperatures were mainly in the 40s and 50s with a few places hitting the 60s.

It will be sunny again today and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It will be another mild night, warm enough to crack open a window or two. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

We’ll have clear, blue skies with full sunshine Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s all four days.

It will be mostly sunny and a tiny bit cooler on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on both days.

