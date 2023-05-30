Comedy show to benefit Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A stand-up comedy show this weekend will raise money for a nonprofit that teaches kids about filmmaking.

Comedian Greg Morton joined Mike Kinnie, who’s director of Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts. The organization teachs fourth and fifth graders about screenplay writing, directing, and editing.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Clayton Opera House. You can buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com or by calling 315-686-2200.

