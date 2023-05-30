Comedy show to benefit Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts

Stand-Up Comedy Show
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A stand-up comedy show this weekend will raise money for a nonprofit that teaches kids about filmmaking.

Comedian Greg Morton joined Mike Kinnie, who’s director of Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts. The organization teachs fourth and fifth graders about screenplay writing, directing, and editing.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Clayton Opera House. You can buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com or by calling 315-686-2200.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
ATV Accident
Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas held a soft opening this weekend for its new location at the Thompson...
A soft opening for Spokes on the Green, welcomed by golfers at Thompson Park
It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in...
Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville

Latest News

Jefferson County Dairy Parade
Jefferson County Dairy Parade is Friday
Belleville Henderson's Brandon Dodge singles to right as the Panthers battled Oriskany for the...
Belleville Henderson falls to Oriskany for Section III title
Wake Up Weather
Break out the summer clothes
This map shows an alternate route to parking at Watertown's Marshall Place. Part of Coffeen...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Court Street