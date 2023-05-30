Eleanor J. (Morrow) LaRose, 95, of Ogdensburg

Eleanor J. (Morrow) LaRose, age 95, passed away on May 27, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor J. (Morrow) LaRose, age 95, passed away on May 27, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home with her family by her side. Eleanor was born on April 26, 1928, in Ogdensburg, NY, to the late Harold and Irene (Fountain) Morrow. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Christine LaRose, sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Seymour, Jane Rishe, Ola King, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband of sixty-seven years, Richard W. LaRose in 2013, and her son, Richard N. LaRose in 1960. Her brother, Chauncy Morrow and sisters, Beverly LaVigne, Dorothy Montroy, and Marion Himmler also predecease her.

On July 1, 1946, Eleanor married Richard W. LaRose at Notre Dame Church. They lived in Ogdensburg until 1962 when the family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for health reasons and a drier climate. During Richards job as manager for White-Westinghouse, they also lived in Tucson, and Phoenix, Arizona, and for seventeen years in Simi Valley and Moreno Valley, California.

In 1997, Richard and Eleanor moved back to Ogdensburg to be closer to family and enjoy retirement on the St. Lawrence River. Upon returning to Ogdensburg, Eleanor’s friendship with Eleanor Stevenson picked up right where it left off after many years living on opposite coasts.

Eleanor had a wonderful long life filled with family, friends, and many opportunities for travel throughout the States and several countries abroad. She loved collecting porcelain dolls and making both Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls and unique dolls from a pattern designed by her mother. Many of these dolls were sold in shops along the California coast.

Eleanor will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who always put family before herself. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph’s Home for the loving compassionate care they gave Eleanor.

At Eleanor’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers in Eleanor’s memory to St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

