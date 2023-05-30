Funeral Service: Helen M. Mitras, 88, of Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WWNY) - Helen M. Mitras, who passed away December 28, 2022, will have funeral services on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Waddington at 11:00 AM with Pastor Donna Fitchette officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waddington, NY.

Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington.

