BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Louis J. Durant, 80, of Reagan Road will be held on Friday 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bombay.

Mr. Durant passed away February 23, 2023 at The Alice Center in Malone.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

