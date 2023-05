HAILESBORO, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for William McCarthy, age 76, will be held in the Hailesboro Cemetery on June 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Mr. McCarthy passed away on March 21, 2023. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

