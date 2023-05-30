Jefferson County Dairy Parade is Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June is National Dairy Month and Jefferson County will kick it off with its annual Dairy Parade.

Abbey Jantzi is dairy and livestock specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension. She says this year’s parade will feature 54 entries, including seven marching bands.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, on Watertown’s Washington Street.

The Northern Blend Chorus will perform starting at 6:45 p.m. in front of the Dulles State Office Building. Also in front of the state office building will be a “milk refueling station.”

You can learn more about the parade at agricultureevents.com.

Jantzi also talked about the Local Food Guide, which features, among other things, places where people can buy fresh dairy products.

You can find the guide at ccejefferson.org. Hard copies can be found throughout the community.

