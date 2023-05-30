LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A LaFargeville man is accused of burglary at the town of LeRay Walmart and leading police on a pursuit at speeds higher than 100 mph.

State police say they were called to Walmart Friday afternoon on a burglary/larceny complaint. They tried to pull over 41-year-old Anthony Gallo’s 2007 Toyota Yaris, but the vehicle sped off.

Troopers stopped pursuing Gallo when speeds reached more than 100 mph. His vehicle was located a short time later off the road on State Route 342, where it had crashed through two signs and into a concrete barrier.

Gallo suffered shoulder pain and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, unlawful fleeing a police officer, and driving while intoxicated by drugs.

Gallo was arraigned in centralized arraignment court and jailed without bail.

He will appear in LeRay town court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
ATV Accident
Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas held a soft opening this weekend for its new location at the Thompson...
A soft opening for Spokes on the Green, welcomed by golfers at Thompson Park
It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in...
Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville

Latest News

Stand-Up Comedy Show
Comedy show to benefit Thousand Islands Screen and Dramatic Arts
Jefferson County Dairy Parade
Jefferson County Dairy Parade is Friday
Belleville Henderson's Brandon Dodge singles to right as the Panthers battled Oriskany for the...
Belleville Henderson falls to Oriskany for Section III title
Wake Up Weather
Break out the summer clothes