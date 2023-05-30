LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A LaFargeville man is accused of burglary at the town of LeRay Walmart and leading police on a pursuit at speeds higher than 100 mph.

State police say they were called to Walmart Friday afternoon on a burglary/larceny complaint. They tried to pull over 41-year-old Anthony Gallo’s 2007 Toyota Yaris, but the vehicle sped off.

Troopers stopped pursuing Gallo when speeds reached more than 100 mph. His vehicle was located a short time later off the road on State Route 342, where it had crashed through two signs and into a concrete barrier.

Gallo suffered shoulder pain and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, unlawful fleeing a police officer, and driving while intoxicated by drugs.

Gallo was arraigned in centralized arraignment court and jailed without bail.

He will appear in LeRay town court on Wednesday.

