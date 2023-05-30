Memorial Mass: Robert T. “Red” Northrup, Sr., 87, of Wanakena

By Submitted by funeral home
May. 30, 2023
WANAKENA, New York (WWNY) - Robert T. “Red” Northrup, Sr., age 87, of Wanakena, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital.

There will be a memorial mass on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake with military honors. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

