Memorial Service: Phyllis M. Berry, 88, of Watertown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Memorial service for Phyllis M. Berry will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Following the service burial will be held in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.