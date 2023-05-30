DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Pamela M. Kostyk, 67, of Dexter, NY, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2023 at her home.

She was born on September 10, 1955, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Keller Duane Marshall and Mary Jean Cummings Marshall. Pam graduated from Watertown High School in 1973. She then attended Jefferson Community College where she graduated with two Associates Degrees, in Hospitality and Tourism and Data Processing.

Pam really enjoyed working with people. Her career began in the hospitality industry in Anchorage, Alaska before returning to the north country and beginning a career as an educational aid to students with special needs in the General Brown School District. She was always very proud of the students’ accomplishments and the time she spent working with them.

After retiring from the school district Pam spent time volunteering for the Dexter Library and the Dexter Historical Society, where she was a lifetime member. She was also a member of the Pillar Point Fire Department Auxiliary.

Pam married Gerald A. Kostyk on November 13, 1991 at the Dexter Presbyterian Church. The two enjoyed traveling around the north country, camping at various state parks together, growing beautiful gardens and volunteering at many local organizations. In 2001, they received the Dexter Citizens of the Year award for their acts of community service. Pam loved all things culinary and spending time with her beloved long-haired daschunds (Kelly Anne, Morgan, Maggie) and Stella. She was an avid reader and also worked at the Dexter Library.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband of 31 years, Gerald A. “Gerry” Kostyk, Dexter, NY; a stepdaughter, Keitha N. Kostyk, Crested Butte, CO; two sisters, Cathy Marshall Penney, Watertown, NY, Mary Marshall Thorigal and her companion, Chris Manning, Watertown, NY; two nieces, Julie Thorigal and Jillian Boyle; and several grand nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by brother in law, William Penney and a nephew, Andrew Thorigal.

Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2nd at the Johnson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3rd at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

Donations in Pam’s memory may be made to “The Last Station” c/o Dexter Volunteer Fire Department Inc. PO Box 74 Dexter, NY 13634 or to Paws 4 Potter PO Box 126 Dexter, NY 13634.

