Robert Lee Simpson, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Robert Lee Simpson, age 76, passed away at Canton/Potsdam Hospital on Friday May 26, 2023.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

As per Robert’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

He was born on October 08, 1947 the son of Rufus Simpson Sr. & Helen (Harper) Simpson.

On August 3rd 1968 he married Shirley Ann Marie LeBire at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. They were married for 32 years. Robert was a Housekeeper at Massena Memorial Hospital he started when he was 19 years old. He met his future wife at MMH as she was a Bed Nurse and it was a Hospital Romance. He worked for 42 years then he retired.

Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 32 years Shirley A. Simpson, he was also predeceased by two sisters; Thelma Pitcher and Marie Monroe along with one brother Eugene Simpson

Robert is survived by his only daughter Becky L. Simpson of Massena. Robert is also survived three brothers; Walter Simpson of Kingman, AZ; Rufus Simpson of Orlando FL and Donald Simpson of Lisbon NY. He is also survived by one sister Kimberly Beachard of Port Orange FL.

Robert enjoyed helping people when needed. Fishing was his hobby and everyone knew it. He knew a lot about fishing and shared with many friends.

