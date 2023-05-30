Tischler not running again for Potsdam mayor

Ron Tischler
Ron Tischler(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam’s mayor isn’t planning to run for that office again, according to the village clerk.

Ron Tischler has been on the village board since 1989, beginning as a trustee.

He became mayor in 2005 and since then, has gone back and forth between being a trustee and mayor.

There’s no formal announcement from Tischler yet. It is believed he will run for village trustee.

