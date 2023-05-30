Tomorrow’s Health: Preventing memory loss, too much salt & move more, hurt less
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How staying active keeps the pain away and why fruits and vegetables are good for your memory.
Preventing memory loss
A diet low in flavanols — the nutrients found in some in fruits and vegetables — could contribute to age-related memory loss.
Researchers at Columbia and Brigham and Women’s hospital followed 3,500 older adults for three years.
They found those with poor diets who took a flavanol supplement showed significant improvement in memory compared to others who took a placebo.
Too much salt
A Japanese study links excessive salt to reduced cognitive functions.
Scientists fed lab mice high amounts of salt for 12 weeks. Researchers concluded the increased salt intake altered the bio-chemical makeup of the animals’ brains, leading to hypertension and reduced cognitive function.
The World Health Organization recommends limiting salt consumption to less than five grams a day.
Move more, hurt less
The more you move, the less you hurt. A data analysis of 10,000 Norwegian adults revealed people who were physically active reported a higher tolerance for pain compared to those with a sedentary lifestyle.
