Tomorrow’s Health: Preventing memory loss, too much salt & move more, hurt less

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How staying active keeps the pain away and why fruits and vegetables are good for your memory.

Preventing memory loss

A diet low in flavanols — the nutrients found in some in fruits and vegetables — could contribute to age-related memory loss.

Researchers at Columbia and Brigham and Women’s hospital followed 3,500 older adults for three years.

They found those with poor diets who took a flavanol supplement showed significant improvement in memory compared to others who took a placebo.

Too much salt

A Japanese study links excessive salt to reduced cognitive functions.

Scientists fed lab mice high amounts of salt for 12 weeks. Researchers concluded the increased salt intake altered the bio-chemical makeup of the animals’ brains, leading to hypertension and reduced cognitive function.

The World Health Organization recommends limiting salt consumption to less than five grams a day.

Move more, hurt less

The more you move, the less you hurt. A data analysis of 10,000 Norwegian adults revealed people who were physically active reported a higher tolerance for pain compared to those with a sedentary lifestyle.

