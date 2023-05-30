Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Court Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Court Street in Watertown will be closed Tuesday for ongoing work on the city’s Streetscape project.

Court Street between Public Square and the southeastern entrance to Marshall Place will be closed intermittently.

The city hopes to be able to reopen Court Street by the end of the day but say the work may continue into Wednesday.

The public parking lot behind 210 Court Street will remain open and available for use throughout the street closure.

The only means of entering this lot from the south will be via Coffeen Street.

The city urges drivers to find alternate routes, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

Court Street will remain open between Marshall Place and Massey Street.

