Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool

Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thompson Park pool in Watertown was forced to close on Memorial Day after crews discovered someone had thrown glass into it.

Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Scott Weller says the pool was already scheduled to be drained Tuesday anyway as part of scheduled maintenance on the gutters, so crews were able to clean up the glass in the process.

Weller says he’ll be looking into getting cameras after the incident.

“It was clear glass and unfortunately, it was on the deck and in various places in the pool. With glass in the pool, unfortunately, we had to close on the holiday weekend,” he said.

The Alteri Pool will be open this weekend only while gutter work continues on the Thompson Park pool.

The Thompson Park pool is scheduled to reopen on June 10. The Alteri Pool will fully open on June 27.

