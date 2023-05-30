Volunteers called twice to fire scene

TOWN OF ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Volunteer firefighters were called twice to the scene of a blaze off County Route 22 in the town of Antwerp on Tuesday.

Fire officials say they were called out at 3 a.m. to douse flames at the former site of a trailer home. They say the home had been demolished and the debris was on fire.

According to officials, the blaze spread to grass. Volunteers knocked down the fire, which rekindled Tuesday at around 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters again put out the flames.

Officials say state police are investigating. 7 News was unable to reach troopers for more information.

