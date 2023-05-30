Watertown lawmaker wants city to hire special bus for Primary Day

Watertown CitiBus
Watertown CitiBus
By Sean Brynda
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Primary Day approaches, Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney wants the city to hire a bus with wheelchair access to shuttle some voters to the polls.

This comes after polling locations were paused for 2023 at Midtown Towers and the South Massey Street Fire Station.

Olney wants to make voting easier for handicapped and elderly voters affected by the change.

“It’s important to try to make it more balanced and more fair. Whatever the outcome is gonna be, it’s gonna be. That’s why I felt this would be important,” he said.

At this point, there’s no cost estimate.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero says she’d like to see the cost before moving forward.

Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce thinks a service like this is already available.

“I know part of it was making sure people who are handicapped are able to get to the polls. If that’s the case, they can make an appointment with (CitiBus) paratransit,” said Compo Pierce.

Mayor Jeff Smith Calls the resolution unnecessary and also points out there are existing services

“Those methods already exist whether it be paratransit service or asking for an absentee ballot. It’s not the best way to spend taxpayer dollars when there are already services available,” said Smith.

Council will discuss the resolution on June 5.

Primary Day is June 27.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
ATV Accident
Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas held a soft opening this weekend for its new location at the Thompson...
A soft opening for Spokes on the Green, welcomed by golfers at Thompson Park
It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in...
Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville

Latest News

Restore NY funding will help tear down old cheese plant.
Ogdensburg getting $1.8M to raze old cheese plant
COVID-19 vaccination record
State looks to end Covid vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool
Ron Tischler
Tischler not running again for Potsdam mayor