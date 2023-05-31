Donald Harold Berrus, 89, of Lowville

Donald Harold Berrus, 89, of the Griffith Road, died at his home on Monday afternoon, May 29, 2023 under the care of his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donald Harold Berrus, 89, of the Griffith Road, died at his home on Monday afternoon, May 29, 2023 under the care of his family.

Donald was born on January 29, 1934, in the town of Martinsburg, the son of the late Evelyn (Stoffle) Berrus-Jackson. He attended a one room school house on the corner of the Gardner and Eagle Factory Roads, and the West Road, where he would slide down the hill to get there during the winter. Donald was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, where he served in Japan following the Korean War.

He married Barbara C. Rogozienski on September 22, 1956. Donald and Barbara owned and operated the Limestone Ridge Farm, a family dairy farm on the Delles Road. They retired in 1988, selling the farm to their son Gary. He was an excellent carpenter, building at least half dozen barns, numerous remodeling jobs for his children, and his and Barbara’s retirement home.

He enjoyed mowing, helping at the Denmark Apple Orchard, known as Big D mowing service. Every spring, Don always helped Jesse Schantz at the sugar shack, making maple syrup. He loved Word Search, he could finish a book in one week.

Donald was loved and appreciated for, He was always there to help, He instilled in his children, a strong work ethic, that allowed them to succeed in life, and lastly, He lovingly cared for his wife, who has been battling MS for 35 years.

Surviving is his beloved wife, Barbara, their seven children, Gary (Susan) Berrus; Paul Berrus; Patsy (Maxwell) Makuch; James Berrus; Jeffrey (Mary) Berrus; Wayne (Lisa) Berrus, and Timothy Berrus; 15 grandchildren, three step- grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren; and his a sister-in-law, Rita Berrus.

He is predeceased by his grandson, Connor, his brothers, Clarence Jr., Richard, Raymond, and William Berrus, his sisters, Rose Arthur Hanno, and Pearl Peebles.

Per Donald’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Donald’s name may be made to: Lewis County Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 247, West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

