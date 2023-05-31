Dry conditions increase risk of brush fires

Firefighters battled a pair of brush fires near Lisbon Tuesday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - It is hot and dry in the north country, which contributed to a pair of brush fires in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

The first was near Lawrence Road in the town of Lisbon.

Firefighters say a controlled burn got out of control.

About 10 miles away, another brush fire was called in on Mehaffey Road.

Lisbon Fire Chief Cory Kroeger says while the burn ban is over, people should avoid fires in dry conditions like these.

“You light a fire, even campfires, you got to be aware you don’t leave them unattended because if the wind picks up just a little bit, it takes embers away,” he said. “And especially if you’re getting stuff like this, like cedar trees or pine trees, then it just goes so fast.”

It’s good practice to keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher on hand.

