Fire destroys Watson home

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a home in the town of Watson Tuesday night.

The Lowville Fire Department reports it was called to 8618 Number Four Road around 10:40 a.m. When they arrived, the top floor of the two-story home had already collapsed onto the first floor.

Firefighters say they couldn’t fight the fire inside the home because it was already engulfed, and the building was unstable. A downed power line in front of the home prevented firefighters from attacking the blaze from the front until National Grid arrived to remove it.

The fire was under control in about an hour and crews were on the scene another two hours to mop up.

The home is a total loss. The cause is undetermined and is believed to have started in the living room.

No injuries were reported.

The New Bremen and Croghan fire departments were also at the scene.

