Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf

Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, softball, baseball & golf
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - High school lacrosse, baseball, softball, and golf were all on the local sports menu for Tuesday.

It was Salmon River vs. Canton for the Section X girls’ lacrosse championship.

- Off a restart, Joryan Adams fires a rolling shot past the Canton goalie. It’s 9-2 Salmon River to start the second half.

- Vivian Coburn answers with a bouncing shot through the “Five Hole” for the score.

- Kaidance Sunday to Adams in front for the goal. It’s 11-3 Salmon River.

- McKenzie Francis-Chubb to Ariyah LaFrance who drills her shot over the goalie’s shoulder.

The Salmon River Shamrocks won the Section X overall championship defeating the Canton Golden Bears 13-3.

Edwards-Knox and Chateaugay faced off for the Section X Class D softball championship.

- Rylee Typhair walks with the bases loaded. Kayleigh Allen scores and it’s 1-0 Cougars.

- A pop-up at short is dropped. Sophia Vachev scores and it’s 2-0 E-K after two innings.

- In the third, Katie Wheat belts the ball into the gap in left-center, driving in Leanne Hall. It’s 3-0 Cougars.

Wheat fired a two-hitter as Edwards-Knox won the Section X Class D softball title, blanking Chateaugay 5-0.

It was Lisbon vs. Parishville-Hopkinton for the Section X Class D baseball title.

- Owen Jerome taps an infield ground to make it 6-0 Lisbon in the fifth.

- After four runs on wild pitches, Julian Wenzel rips a shot through the middle, tying the game 6-6.

- Lucas Gravlin pops it up, but the ball drops. Lisbon is up 7-6.

- Avery Zenger also drives the ball up the middle and ties it at 7–7.

- Jordan Snell drops a tweener that drives in two more. It’s 9-7 P-H through six.

- A Panther throw-away at third allows Lisbon to tie 9-9.

- But Ray Voisine drives the game winner to right.

The Panthers walk-it-off in a 10-9 slugfest over Lisbon to capture their first Section X Class D crown since 2012.

Congratulations to Jayden Romig of Watertown high school. He was medalist Tuesday at the Frontier League golf championships at the Thousand Islands golf club with a 74.

His score helped to lead Watertown to the A Division team title. Liam Hobbs with a 77 and Christian Summers with a 78 helped lead South Jefferson to the B title. Thousand Islands captured the C title and Alexandria took the D crown.

For Romig, the individual title capped off a stellar season on the links.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section III Class D girls’ lacrosse championship

Skaneateles 6, South Jefferson 4

Girls’ Section III Class C girls’ lacrosse championship

Indian River 9, Jamesville-DeWitt 8

Girls’ Section X girls’ lacrosse championship

Salmon River 13, Canton 3

Boys’ state lacrosse

OFA 13, Chenango Forks 12

Section X Class D baseball championship

Parishville-Hopkinton 10, Lisbon 9

Section X Class D softball championship

Edwards-Knox 5, Chateaugay 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
Video shot by a passerby shortly after the crash off State Route 342
LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit