Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf

(WWNY) - High school lacrosse, baseball, softball, and golf were all on the local sports menu for Tuesday.

It was Salmon River vs. Canton for the Section X girls’ lacrosse championship.

- Off a restart, Joryan Adams fires a rolling shot past the Canton goalie. It’s 9-2 Salmon River to start the second half.

- Vivian Coburn answers with a bouncing shot through the “Five Hole” for the score.

- Kaidance Sunday to Adams in front for the goal. It’s 11-3 Salmon River.

- McKenzie Francis-Chubb to Ariyah LaFrance who drills her shot over the goalie’s shoulder.

The Salmon River Shamrocks won the Section X overall championship defeating the Canton Golden Bears 13-3.

Edwards-Knox and Chateaugay faced off for the Section X Class D softball championship.

- Rylee Typhair walks with the bases loaded. Kayleigh Allen scores and it’s 1-0 Cougars.

- A pop-up at short is dropped. Sophia Vachev scores and it’s 2-0 E-K after two innings.

- In the third, Katie Wheat belts the ball into the gap in left-center, driving in Leanne Hall. It’s 3-0 Cougars.

Wheat fired a two-hitter as Edwards-Knox won the Section X Class D softball title, blanking Chateaugay 5-0.

It was Lisbon vs. Parishville-Hopkinton for the Section X Class D baseball title.

- Owen Jerome taps an infield ground to make it 6-0 Lisbon in the fifth.

- After four runs on wild pitches, Julian Wenzel rips a shot through the middle, tying the game 6-6.

- Lucas Gravlin pops it up, but the ball drops. Lisbon is up 7-6.

- Avery Zenger also drives the ball up the middle and ties it at 7–7.

- Jordan Snell drops a tweener that drives in two more. It’s 9-7 P-H through six.

- A Panther throw-away at third allows Lisbon to tie 9-9.

- But Ray Voisine drives the game winner to right.

The Panthers walk-it-off in a 10-9 slugfest over Lisbon to capture their first Section X Class D crown since 2012.

Congratulations to Jayden Romig of Watertown high school. He was medalist Tuesday at the Frontier League golf championships at the Thousand Islands golf club with a 74.

His score helped to lead Watertown to the A Division team title. Liam Hobbs with a 77 and Christian Summers with a 78 helped lead South Jefferson to the B title. Thousand Islands captured the C title and Alexandria took the D crown.

For Romig, the individual title capped off a stellar season on the links.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section III Class D girls’ lacrosse championship

Skaneateles 6, South Jefferson 4

Girls’ Section III Class C girls’ lacrosse championship

Indian River 9, Jamesville-DeWitt 8

Girls’ Section X girls’ lacrosse championship

Salmon River 13, Canton 3

Boys’ state lacrosse

OFA 13, Chenango Forks 12

Section X Class D baseball championship

Parishville-Hopkinton 10, Lisbon 9

Section X Class D softball championship

Edwards-Knox 5, Chateaugay 0

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.