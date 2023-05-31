Last day of May coming in hot

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another dry-skies, no-clouds sort of day.

It will be sunny today with highs mostly in the low to mid-80s. Some spots could get into the upper 80s.

It will be another mild night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

June kicks off on Thursday, although it will feel a lot like the beginning of July. It will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Some places could hit 90 degrees.

There’s a chance of rain on Friday, but it’s only 20%. It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be a little cooler for the weekend. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
Video shot by a passerby shortly after the crash off State Route 342
LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Wednesday AM weather
7 day
Sunny and warm tomorrow
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Break out the summer clothes