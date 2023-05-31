Last day of May coming in hot

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another dry-skies, no-clouds sort of day.

It will be sunny today with highs mostly in the low to mid-80s. Some spots could get into the upper 80s.

It will be another mild night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

June kicks off on Thursday, although it will feel a lot like the beginning of July. It will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Some places could hit 90 degrees.

There’s a chance of rain on Friday, but it’s only 20%. It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be a little cooler for the weekend. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

