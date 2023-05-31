Many June events highlight agriculture

Agriculture events in June
By Emily Griffin
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June is National Dairy month and there are many agriculture-related things going on, so grab a pencil and paper.

First and foremost, the Jefferson County Dairy Parade is going to be happening this Friday in Watertown, starting at 7p.m. on Washington Street.

Also at 7 p.m. on Friday, the Ogdensburg Free Library is offering a free fish seminar with former fish biologist and SUNY Potsdam research associate Douglas Carlson. He’ll talk about different fish species, and their relationships to our local waterways.

Next weekend, we have the annual New York State Food and Wine Festival which takes place in Clayton at the Cerow Recreation Park and Arena. That will be June 9-11th. You can sample local wines and cheeses and other food products from dozens of exhibitors.

Also, many local farmer’s markets and farm stands are revving up across north country communities. You can look to your county’s Cornell Cooperative Extension to find food guides detailing these locations and times.

And for the entire month of June, the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District is having a poster contest for kids. The winning posters will be displayed at the Lewis County Fair this summer and there are monetary prizes as well.

There are categories for the different age groups and the only requirement is that you use a standard-sized sheet of paper. Include your name, grade, and address on the back, and stick to the theme of “Agriculture! You can’t live without it!”

You can send poster submissions to the Soil and Water Conservation District directly or via email until July 1.

There are definitely more ag-related events happening in June. These are just a few to get you started.

