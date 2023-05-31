Morning Checkup: Summer Teen Volunteer Program

Morning Checkup: Summer teen volunteer program
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Teens can volunteer for the summer at Samaritan Medical Center.

Amanda Bradbury, manager of volunteer services, talked about the six-week Summer Teen Volunteer Program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from July 5 to August 10.

It’s for teens 14 and older. There’s room for up to 20 applicants. They need to write an essay and be recommended by a teacher.

The deadline to apply is Monday, June 12.

You can apply by calling or emailing Bradbury at 315-785-4479 or abradbury@shsny.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
Video shot by a passerby shortly after the crash off State Route 342
LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Summer Teen Volunteer Program
Morning Checkup: Summer teen volunteer program
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Preventing memory loss, too much salt & move more, hurt less
Tomorrow's Health
Blood donation
Red Cross invites you to ‘Give A Pint, Get A Pint’