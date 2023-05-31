Morning Checkup: Summer teen volunteer program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Teens can volunteer for the summer at Samaritan Medical Center.

Amanda Bradbury, manager of volunteer services, talked about the six-week Summer Teen Volunteer Program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from July 5 to August 10.

It’s for teens 14 and older. There’s room for up to 20 applicants. They need to write an essay and be recommended by a teacher.

The deadline to apply is Monday, June 12.

You can apply by calling or emailing Bradbury at 315-785-4479 or abradbury@shsny.com.

