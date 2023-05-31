Norwood concert series begins this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, the Norwood Village Green Concert Series kicks off Thursday.

President and director of operations Joe Liotta said the series has 19 dates scheduled for the season.

Watch the videofor his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The concert series runs from June 1 through August 13. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. on the Norwood Village Green.

The series begins with concerts every Thursday night, then every Sunday night, too.

You can see the full lineup and learn more at nvgcs.org.

