Ogdensburg man accused of sexually abusing 2 females

Nathan Shaver
Nathan Shaver(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 33-year-old Ogdensburg man is accused of sexually abusing two females, including a child, in the town of Massena.

According to court documents, Nathan Shaver allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old girl in June or July of 2019.

He’s also accused of sexually abusing another female, whose age was not disclosed, while she was asleep in September 2019.

State police charged Shaver with two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned on May 19 in Massena Town Court where bail was set at $5,000.

State police said an order of protection was issued for both alleged victims.

According to the St. Lawrence County Jail, Shaver has since posted bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
Video shot by a passerby shortly after the crash off State Route 342
LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Budget shortfall, belt-tightening & bankruptcy: Ogdensburg faces tough future
Military helicopters
Black Hawk, Apache helicopters take to sky Wednesday for Fort Drum training exercise
Morning Checkup: Summer Teen Volunteer Program
Morning Checkup: Summer Teen Volunteer Program
Morning Checkup: Summer Teen Volunteer Program
Morning Checkup: Summer teen volunteer program