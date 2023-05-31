Ogdensburg man accused of sexually abusing 2 females

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 33-year-old Ogdensburg man is accused of sexually abusing two females, including a child, in the town of Massena.

According to court documents, Nathan Shaver allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old girl in June or July of 2019.

He’s also accused of sexually abusing another female, whose age was not disclosed, while she was asleep in September 2019.

State police charged Shaver with two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned on May 19 in Massena Town Court where bail was set at $5,000.

State police said an order of protection was issued for both alleged victims.

According to the St. Lawrence County Jail, Shaver has since posted bail.

