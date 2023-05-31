Rapids begin 2023 season this week

Watertown Rapids
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Players are arriving in town and the Watertown Rapids are getting ready to open their Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball season later this week.

The front office is ready to get the promotional schedule underway.

The Rapids open on the road Thursday night at Boonville before the home opener the next night.

The Rapids then head to Albany Saturday night before a special Sunday game at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

Before all of that, Wednesday night is your chance to get an up-close look at this year’s team.

It should be an entertaining season at Toyota Field.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
Video shot by a passerby shortly after the crash off State Route 342
LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Salmon River's Ariyah LaFrance who drills her shot over the goalie's shoulder in a battle...
Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf
Watertown Rapids
Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, softball, baseball & golf
Belleville Henderson's Brandon Dodge singles to right as the Panthers battled Oriskany for the...
Belleville Henderson falls to Oriskany for Section III title