Rapids begin 2023 season this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Players are arriving in town and the Watertown Rapids are getting ready to open their Perfect Game Collegiate League Baseball season later this week.

The front office is ready to get the promotional schedule underway.

The Rapids open on the road Thursday night at Boonville before the home opener the next night.

The Rapids then head to Albany Saturday night before a special Sunday game at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

Before all of that, Wednesday night is your chance to get an up-close look at this year’s team.

It should be an entertaining season at Toyota Field.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.