Traffic advisory: Gill & Scio streets in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pair of Watertown streets will be closed Wednesday, each for a different reason.

Paving on Gill Street will start at around 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day, although work could continue into Thursday. Gill Street will be closed from North Indiana Street to the end of Gill Street.

Scio Street will be closed for part of the day so the city’s DPW crews can perform tree work.

Crews will start around 9 a.m. and should finish by noon.

