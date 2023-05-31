You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Ryan Gilligan
Man, woman allegedly possessed stolen credit cards & licenses
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool
Man accused of holding knife to victim’s throat
Video shot by a passerby shortly after the crash off State Route 342
LaFargeville man leads police on high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
Swimming in Lake Ontario
Watch out for hypothermia, say officials
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
During police interview, Wing mentions murder suspect’s name
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound