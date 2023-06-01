Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena, who passed away on December 10, 2022, will be held at CT’S Chicken & Fish located at 278 E Orvis St, Massena, NY from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday June 3, 2023.

