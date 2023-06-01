Another hot one, but cooler days ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It could be sweltering by this afternoon.

It will be sunny again today. Highs could reach the upper 80s, which would be in record-breaking territory for some spots.

And a climbing dew point will make it more humid than it’s been.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

It’s another hot day tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.

We turn to more seasonable temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

It will be mostly sunny and around 70 on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, and Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s all three days.

