Another hot one, but cooler days ahead

Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather(WWNY)
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It could be sweltering by this afternoon.

It will be sunny again today. Highs could reach the upper 80s, which would be in record-breaking territory for some spots.

And a climbing dew point will make it more humid than it’s been.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

It’s another hot day tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.

We turn to more seasonable temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

It will be mostly sunny and around 70 on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, and Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s all three days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
MetalCraft Marine of Watertown and Kingston, Ontario, was awarded a $31 million contract to...
MetalCraft Marine wins $31M Coast Guard contract
Nathan Shaver
Ogdensburg man accused of sexually abusing 2 females
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
During police interview, Wing mentions murder suspect’s name
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool

Latest News

Thursday AM weather
7 day
Hot on Thursday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Last day of May coming in hot