DA: Evidence supports arresting Lowville police chief, sergeant

Lowville Police Department investigation
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Onondaga County district attorney’s office says there’s sufficient evidence to arrest two members of the Lowville Police Department, including the chief of police.

In February we reported state police investigators armed with a search warrant went into the Lowville village police department and removed documents pertaining to the STOP-DWI program.

The Lewis County district attorney’s office recused itself from the case and now the Onondaga County DA is in charge.

A letter from Peter Hakes in the Onondaga County DA’s office is dated May 24 and was sent to Lewis County DA Leanne Moser and Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle.

It says Police Chief Randy Roggie and Sgt. Philip Turck are being investigated after allegations of official misconduct. It claims Turck submitted falsified timesheets, and that the chief allegedly knowingly authorized it.

Hakes wrote that he believes there is sufficient evidence to arrest both of them.

“As such, please take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of any cases or investigations handled or overseen by the above-named individuals on behalf of the Lowville Police Department,” Hakes wrote.

He said information and evidence collected in the case would be forwarded to Lewis County and village officials in the coming weeks.

We reached out to Mayor Beagle, who had no comment. We also reached out to the lawyer representing Turck and Roggie and have not heard back.

You can read Hakes’ letter below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
During police interview, Wing mentions murder suspect’s name
MetalCraft Marine of Watertown and Kingston, Ontario, was awarded a $31 million contract to...
MetalCraft Marine wins $31M Coast Guard contract
Nathan Shaver
Ogdensburg man accused of sexually abusing 2 females
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool

Latest News

Michael Snow
Snow pleads guilty in Elizabeth Howell’s murder
Jenna Larrabee drills a long fly to knock in a run for Canton in a state regional softball...
Highlights & scores: Canton advances to state softball quarterfinals
Ben Hutchins of Watertown helped set up the PGA championship at Oak Hills.
Watertown man gets internship of a lifetime at PGA championship
Wake Up Weather
Another hot one, but cooler days ahead