DA: Evidence supports arresting Lowville police chief, sergeant

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Onondaga County district attorney’s office says there’s sufficient evidence to arrest two members of the Lowville Police Department, including the chief of police.

In February we reported state police investigators armed with a search warrant went into the Lowville village police department and removed documents pertaining to the STOP-DWI program.

The Lewis County district attorney’s office recused itself from the case and now the Onondaga County DA is in charge.

A letter from Peter Hakes in the Onondaga County DA’s office is dated May 24 and was sent to Lewis County DA Leanne Moser and Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle.

It says Police Chief Randy Roggie and Sgt. Philip Turck are being investigated after allegations of official misconduct. It claims Turck submitted falsified timesheets, and that the chief allegedly knowingly authorized it.

Hakes wrote that he believes there is sufficient evidence to arrest both of them.

“As such, please take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of any cases or investigations handled or overseen by the above-named individuals on behalf of the Lowville Police Department,” Hakes wrote.

He said information and evidence collected in the case would be forwarded to Lewis County and village officials in the coming weeks.

We reached out to Mayor Beagle, who had no comment. We also reached out to the lawyer representing Turck and Roggie and have not heard back.

You can read Hakes’ letter below.

