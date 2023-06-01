Fitness with Jamie: Working up to tough pushups

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The goal is to do a full military-style pushup. Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us some easier pushups to help get us there.

She starts with the least challenging and works her way up to the most difficult. She says it’s important to be consistent and to make sure you can do at least eight to 12 reps of each pushup in good form.

If you want to hear about more challenging pushups, email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

